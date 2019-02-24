Connection Flow Arrows

This plugin creates vector shape arrows between selected objects and adds all the arrows to the bottom of the layer list as a locked group. Arrows will not disturb you while interacting with all the other layers and you can connect any type of layer
Sabitov FaridMaker@faridsabitov · Experience Designer
You can read full story on medium: https://medium.com/@faridsabitov... if you have any ideas or recommendations, please share
Yuri Chikhalov@chikhalov
Sounds cool. It's like mind maps in the Sketch.
Sabitov FaridMaker@faridsabitov · Experience Designer
@chikhalov Thank you Yuri! Hopefully soon will add integration with the Realtimeboard
