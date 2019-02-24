Log InSign up
Connection Flow Arrows

Create connected arrows for sitemaps & user flows in Sketch

This plugin creates vector shape arrows between selected objects and adds all the arrows to the bottom of the layer list as a locked group. Arrows will not disturb you while interacting with all the other layers and you can connect any type of layer

Liliya Sabitova
Vladislav Averin
Dzianis Suchkou
Hunter
Sabitov Farid
Sabitov Farid
Sabitov Farid
Sabitov Farid
Sabitov Farid
Sabitov Farid
Experience Designer
You can read full story on medium: https://medium.com/@faridsabitov... if you have any ideas or recommendations, please share
Yuri Chikhalov
Yuri Chikhalov
Sounds cool. It's like mind maps in the Sketch.
Sabitov Farid
Sabitov Farid
Experience Designer
@chikhalov Thank you Yuri! Hopefully soon will add integration with the Realtimeboard
