Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Thomas Laenens
Hi Everyone, Recently I launched a mobile application for entrepreneurs who help each other. Connected Heroes is an application that helps entrepreneurs connect with each other and solve their challenges. 50% of entrepreneurs fail in the first 3 years, not being able to find the right step in time. While there are so many entrepreneurs who enjoy helping and have had the same struggles as others before. We use the collective intelligence of entrepreneurs to make sure more succeed. If you have any questions regarding our journey and how we get where we are, feel free to ask! Have fun making great things happen! 😎
UpvoteShare