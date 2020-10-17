Connect the Stars
An endless movie trivia game 🌟
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Eric Bai
Maker
I wanted to create something for myself and others like me who watch way too many movies — something to show off all the useless trivia we accumulate about movies and the people in them! As Amanda and I worked on Connect the Stars, we found out that it's a great way to bond over movies virtually. Connect the Stars is optimized for desktop, but the mobile layout works well too. If you want to play the game at this point but need some inspiration for pairs of movie stars to play with, may I suggest: - Emma Stone and Dwayne Johnson (a Stone and the Rock… how hard could it be?) - Kevin Bacon and Jon Hamm (they surely have lots of meaty roles for you to remember!) - Steve Carell and John Krasinski (The Office won’t help you here, films only!)
Share
Sunghyun Lee
🎈
great idea, the game is really cool and beautifully made
Share