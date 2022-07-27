Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Conjugation.app: French
See Conjugation.app: French’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Conjuga
Conjuga
Learn French verbs, pronunciation, with a multi-choice quiz
Visit
Upvote 1
Lifetime Premium
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Conjuga is a french conjugation app with more than 1500 french and English verbs indexed. The fast and powerful search engine, a well-structured conjugation table, and human-like voice pronunciation can help you sound like a native.
Launched in
iOS
,
Education
,
Languages
by
Conjugation.app: French
About this launch
Conjugation.app: French
French verb conjugator, voice pronunciation and translation
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Conjuga by
Conjugation.app: French
was hunted by
madeny
in
iOS
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
madeny
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Conjugation.app: French
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 3rd, 2021.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#27
Weekly rank
#98
Report