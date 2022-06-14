Products
Home
→
Product
→
Congress Trade Alerts
Congress Trade Alerts
Get email alerts when congress members publish stock trades
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
For the price of a cup of coffee each month we'll keep you informed about the latest trading activity published by US congress members through our daily email alerts.
Launched in
Email
,
Investing
by
Congress Trade Alerts
About this launch
Congress Trade Alerts by
Congress Trade Alerts
was hunted by
Clayton Marshall
in
Email
,
Investing
. Made by
Clayton Marshall
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
Congress Trade Alerts
is not rated yet. This is Congress Trade Alerts's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#28
Weekly rank
#40
Report