Home
Product
Confidence
Confidence
Run thousands of forecast simulations right in Salesforce
Run thousands of simulations on your pipeline and quickly visualize possible sales forecasts directly in Salesforce, so you can confidently close your quarter!
Launched in
Sales
Fintech
Analytics
by
Confidence
About this launch
Confidence
Run thousands of forecast simulations right in Salesforce
Confidence by
Confidence
was hunted by
Steven Lutsky
in
Sales
,
Fintech
,
Analytics
. Made by
Steven Lutsky
and
Gustavo Melendez
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Confidence
is not rated yet. This is Confidence's first launch.
