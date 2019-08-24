Discussion
Maker
Carolina Bento
Hi Product Hunt, Carolina from Confeur here 👋 Have you tried creating a visual roadmap that's always up to date and makes it easy to know if your project is on track? We did try, and failed miserably. That's why we've built Confeur! Confeur helps Program Managers see the big picture of their projects by giving you a visual roadmap with actionable insights. Not only that, but your roadmaps will be automatically up-to-date with data flowing from tools your team already loves. You'll have - Observability, for Program Management. I'm excited to share that starting today, and for a limited time, Confeur Beta is available for free at confeur.com. We created Confeur Beta to be the perfect replacement for the spreadsheet you're already using to manage your projects. ✅ With Confeur Beta you have two things in one: a dashboard to see the big picture, and the list of things that need to be done for your project, so you can zoom-in and see the details you need, when you need them. 🚧Spot problems and potential delays before they hit you, and use Confeur's insights to make better decisions before it's too late. 🚦Build your roadmap the way you want. Like to organize things around milestones or teams? You can do that in Confeur! Would rather think in terms a release checklist? Confeur has got your back! Manage your work, your way. Confeur doesn't integrate with other tools yet, because we believe observability can only built on top of amazing, actionable visualizations. And we want to make sure we're building the right visualizations, that's where we need your feedback! Try Confeur Beta for free, and let us know what you think. Send us your questions and feedback, we'd love to hear from you! Spend less time chasing, more time delivering projects 🚀
