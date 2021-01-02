Confetti iOS + Android
Hey Product Hunt! 🚀 Last year after meeting on Reddit, my co-founder Wilson and I launched the web-based MVP of our side project Confetti. We had a great response from the community and awesome feedback on how to improve the product. One feedback we heard more than anything, "where's the mobile app?" So today, we're excited to announce that Confetti is available on iOS and Android! Tracking my habits is a ritual that has changed my life for the better. By making small habit changes every day, I’ve become a more self-disciplined, motivated, and productive version of myself. Even just a 30-second meditation has done wonders for my wellbeing and overall happiness. I’ve been tracking my daily habits for the past 4 years, but before Confetti, I was tracking them all on pen and paper. This quickly became tedious and made it impossible to quantify my accomplishments without pulling out a calculator. For this reason, I designed this app to allow self-improvement junkies like myself to track their progress towards goals and build habits on a daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly basis. Because let’s face it, learning Japanese, becoming a juggler, learning to cook, or quitting smoking doesn’t happen without daily progress - even if it's just a little bit each day. With new year’s resolutions ripe for conquering, we decided it was a good time to share our creation with all of you. We hope you enjoy it - let us know your thoughts and feedback!
I've used various habit tracking apps but this one is my favorite by far. And I love the design, thanks for creating it!
@anastasia_shch Thank you! The design's all Danny's amazing work!