Kent Kajitani
Maker
We are excited to announce the release of Conekton🙌! It is an open-source framework developed by Tokyo-based AR creative studio MESON for building multi-platform and multi-user AR apps in Unity. There is an emerging trend of AR toward shared experience on various types of AR devices, such as iPhone and Magic Leap. So, we made Conekton! Conekton has two major functionalities that support your AR app development. 1️⃣ Multi-platform Functionality - Developing apps for multiple target platforms is a painfully time-consuming task. So we developed a tool that bridges various platforms and reduces your task significantly. You only need to develop one app based on the Conekton system and switch your target platform as you need. [Supported Platforms] ・NrealLight ・Magic Leap 1 ・AR Foundation (iOS / Android) ・Oculus Platform 2️⃣ Multi-user Functionality - Likewise, we recognize the increasing demand for multiuser functionality as an essential component of AR experiences. Using CONEKTON, you can easily build an AR app that allows a user to share AR contents and experiences with other users. Also, CONEKTON helps you build apps with multi-user functionality. We’d love to hear your feedback about Conekton! If you have any questions about Conekton, feel free to ask us here or join our Conekton Slack community (https://join.slack.com/t/conekto...). We are here to answer your questions! Cheers👏!
This would be really helpful for AR developers. Multi-platform and Multi-user functionalities are very important and indispensable to AR application.
