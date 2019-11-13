Discussion
No reviews yet
Adriano Brandão
Maker
Apple Music was designed for popular music, based on singers, albums and, specially, tracks. Classical music demands a very different approach: it is based on composers, works, performers (a plenty of them) and movements. Concertino brings the complex structure of classical music to Apple Music. It combines composers and works info from the Open Opus library with automated analysis of the Apple Music metadata. The result? A free, open app that makes Apple Music and classical music work together, at last.
