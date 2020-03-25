Discussion
Rishab Hegde
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! 👋 Hope you're staying safe and healthy out there. Super excited to show you Comradery, a communication tool for communities! Today, community managers cobble together tools like Slack, Discord, and Facebook to create a virtual meeting place for members. These options don’t work well for large groups because they impose arbitrary limits, lack key community features, and feel either too noisy or disengaged. We built Comradery to give growing communities a home that engages users and looks and feels like it was made for them! Our central thesis is that communities work best with different levels of engagement. Members should be able to jump in for a quick chat, participate in longer discussions, and stay updated effortlessly. With lively real-time chat, threaded posts, and weekly email digests, Comradery keeps your members engaged - in whatever way they prefer. On top of that, Comradery is: ✨ Fully customizable and white-label: Put it on your own domain, upload your own logo, customize everything including being able to upload custom CSS. This is your community and it should feel like it! 👩💻 Engineer-friendly: We have a fully featured API that allows you to have read & write access to all of your data. You can even sync users from your database and automatically log them in for a seamless experience! 👥 Built for communities: Our goal is to become the platform to power all aspects of your community! We’ve built out a member directory with customizable member profiles so your community members can get to know each other, awesome moderation tools to make it easy for you to manage your community, and are in the process of building out Eventbrite and Meetup integrations for events support! AMA below or feel free to reach out to us at hello@comradery.io if you want to say hi or get access :) P.S. If you're looking to create a community around COVID relief efforts, please let us know - we'll prioritize onboarding you and make everything you need 100% free! Thanks, Rishab
