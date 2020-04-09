Discussion
Harri Sarsa
Maker
Hey PH. We’re so excited to announce our brand new product, Composer Pro. We’ve been working behind the scenes for the last four years with our enterprise customers, building and re-building Composer to make our vision of true visual app development a reality. For the first time, junior developers and even non-coders get the superpowers to become full-stack developers that can finish multi-platform app projects by themselves. Also, senior software engineers can now just focus on the mission-critical and challenging tasks of their project, instead of writing boring and time-consuming boilerplate code. Composer Pro is stacked with new features, from wide multi-platform support (iOS, Android, mobile and desktop web, macOS, Android TV to start with) and live preview to features such as Excel-like formula functions for data transformation, 100+ native APIs, built-in data integrations, user authentication and much more. Any development platform lives or dies by the strength of its community, and our component marketplace is at the core of the platform. This is the first visual development platform to embrace the open-source movement: users can extend any part of the platform, share what they’ve created and build on the contributions of others. We’re psyched to see what you’ll come up with We’ve decided to offer this product for free to individual users, startups, small companies, NGOs and schools so that everyone out there can unleash their potential and build professional apps, all without writing a single line of code, but with all the power of programming. Take it for a spin and let me know what you think. - Harri (Chief Product Officer at AppGyver) P.S. Read about Composer Pro in TechCrunch here: https://techcrunch.com/2020/04/0...
