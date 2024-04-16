Launches
Home
→
Product
→
CompliantChatGPT
CompliantChatGPT
ChatGPT, but HIPAA-Compliant
An AI agent for healthcare-related tasks that keeps patients’ data safe, secure, and HIPAA compliant. - Tailored Healthcare Modes - User-Friendly Healthcare Assistance - Effortless Healthcare Efficiency - Speech-to-Text Notes - Personalized Solutions
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Health
by
About this launch
0
reviews
25
followers
CompliantChatGPT by
was hunted by
Florencia Pieroni
in
. Made by
Alan Brande
,
Martin Oppenheimer
and
Javier Lempert
. Featured on April 17th, 2024.
CompliantChatGPT
is not rated yet. This is CompliantChatGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
