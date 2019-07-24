Competitors App
Know your competitors' moves in 5 minutes/week.
#3 Product of the DayToday
Maker
Razvan (CEO competitors.app)
Hey Product Hunters! 👋🏻 We've waited more than a year to launch on Product Hunt to make sure we deliver a useful product. Competitors App help marketers and marketing agencies monitor their competitors' marketing channels with minimum effort and time investment. We know we are far from perfect, but we are improving every day based on our users' feedback and support. Features (boring long list 😀) - Website changes - New page detection - SEO changes - Keywords rankings - Google & Facebook Ads - Emails (newsletters and accounts); - Social Media Performance & Activity; - Reviews. Wondering when you’ll have time to check all this data?! ⏳Ops, I've almost forgotten to tell you the coolest part! 😎 It takes only 5 MINUTES/week to read and understand your competitors’ actions, so you’re saving your precious time while winning valuable information about your competitors! 📲 We’re a small team of five people working remotely from different parts of the world. 💻🗺 We appreciate your time to test Competitors App, give feedback, and support us here. 🙏 💲Exclusive Product Hunt offer 💲: If you find it useful, leave a comment and sign up today to get 30% discount forever (30 days free trial included).
Amazing app!
@tomer_aharon Thank you very much!
Great app, an all-in-one solution! And i'm sure a lot of great features are on the roadmap! A must-have for marketers
Razvan and his team are true pros. The UI is outstanding and their support team is highly responsive.
Really useful product! I'm using it since the product was in the beta stage. It evolved very much in this 1 year. It helps me to identify all marketing moves and strategies my client's competitors are about to make!
@ugljesa_djuric1 Thanks man :) You really helped us improve.