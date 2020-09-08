Compass by Xoxoday

discussion
We founded Xoxoday in 2012 as a digital gifting company to help companies digitize and automate their employee, consumer and channel partner rewards. During the initial years, the company offered gift cards as a core offering which still remains central to the flagship product, Xoxoday Plum. By 2015, Xoxoday developed a full-suite employee engagement product, Empuls - as a natural progression from offering extrinsic rewards to offering solutions to drive intrinsic motivation. Today, Empuls is used by 1000+ organisations worldwide to receive employee feedback using pulse surveys, take corrective actions using nudges, offer wellness programs, engage remotely and reinforce positive behaviours using recognition. The product also connects the whole organization to share purpose and values, using its groups and communication features. Xoxoday products have kept moving up the engagement value chain by amassing features and benefits over its journey, also offers easy plug-and-play integration with tons of existing softwares. In 2019, the company released Compass as an extension to their core philosophy of motivation and engagement. Compass, the newest feather on Xoxoday’s cap, is built for an organisation’s extended employees like contract staff, gig workforce, channel partners, distributors, resellers, agents, or dealers, who may not be on the direct payroll but are major contributors to revenues.
