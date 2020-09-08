Compass by Xoxoday

  1. Home
Create end-to-end gamified incentive solutions, with Compass

- Incentivise sales and channel teams using Gamification
- Engage & Motivate your Sales Team with Gamified Incentives
- Define Goals and Targets, Create Scorecards and Boost Sales
- Align Sales to Goals and Behaviours and Increase Profits
Xoxoday: Rewards made easy with seamless integration to your platformsBANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisations of today are using a multitude of technology platforms to simplify and streamline their business operations. The users - be it, employees, partners, distributors or consumers - however, are increasingly demanding an uninterrupted, unified experience.
This company is putting employee, channel partner, sales and consumer motivation and engagement at the center of business growth.When Manoj Agarwal, Abhishek Kumar, Sumit Khandelwal and Kushal Agrawal first took the plunge in the digital gifting space in 2012 by founding Giftxoxo, little did they know that the 'cosmic connection' that brought them together would culminate into Xoxoday - a complete toolkit for motivation and engagement.
Manoj Agarwal
Maker
Co-Founder at Xoxoday
We founded Xoxoday in 2012 as a digital gifting company to help companies digitize and automate their employee, consumer and channel partner rewards. During the initial years, the company offered gift cards as a core offering which still remains central to the flagship product, Xoxoday Plum. By 2015, Xoxoday developed a full-suite employee engagement product, Empuls - as a natural progression from offering extrinsic rewards to offering solutions to drive intrinsic motivation. Today, Empuls is used by 1000+ organisations worldwide to receive employee feedback using pulse surveys, take corrective actions using nudges, offer wellness programs, engage remotely and reinforce positive behaviours using recognition. The product also connects the whole organization to share purpose and values, using its groups and communication features. Xoxoday products have kept moving up the engagement value chain by amassing features and benefits over its journey, also offers easy plug-and-play integration with tons of existing softwares. In 2019, the company released Compass as an extension to their core philosophy of motivation and engagement. Compass, the newest feather on Xoxoday’s cap, is built for an organisation’s extended employees like contract staff, gig workforce, channel partners, distributors, resellers, agents, or dealers, who may not be on the direct payroll but are major contributors to revenues.
