Compass by Xoxoday

This company is putting employee, channel partner, sales and consumer motivation and engagement at the center of business growth.

When Manoj Agarwal, Abhishek Kumar, Sumit Khandelwal and Kushal Agrawal first took the plunge in the digital gifting space in 2012 by founding Giftxoxo, little did they know that the 'cosmic connection' that brought them together would culminate into Xoxoday - a complete toolkit for motivation and engagement.