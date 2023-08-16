Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Compara.cat
Compara.cat

Compara.cat

Generating unbiased comparisons from top consumer products

Our algorithm uses generative AI to create unbiased comparisons of top consumer products from thousands of trusted user reviews. We use those to automatically generate static pages for our compara.cat and comparisongen.com blogs.
Launched in
Android
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
Compara.cat
Compara.catGenerating unbiased comparisons from top consumer products
Compara.cat by
Compara.cat
was hunted by
Marcel Pintó
in Android, Writing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Marcel Pintó
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Compara.cat
is not rated yet. This is Compara.cat's first launch.
