Home
→
Product
→
Compara.cat
Compara.cat
Generating unbiased comparisons from top consumer products
Our algorithm uses generative AI to create unbiased comparisons of top consumer products from thousands of trusted user reviews. We use those to automatically generate static pages for our compara.cat and comparisongen.com blogs.
Launched in
Android
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Compara.cat
Generating unbiased comparisons from top consumer products
Compara.cat by
Compara.cat
was hunted by
Marcel Pintó
in
Android
,
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marcel Pintó
. Featured on August 17th, 2023.
Compara.cat
is not rated yet. This is Compara.cat's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
