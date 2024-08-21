  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from CompanyGPT
    See CompanyGPT’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. CompanyGPT 2.0
    CompanyGPT 2.0

    CompanyGPT 2.0

    Search engine for companies and people

    Free Options
    Real-time company and people discovery
    LinkedIn-enriched data
    Screen and enrich companies with unlimited searches
    -Live headcount & growth
    -Headcount by country/function
    -Specific industries
    -Exec hire
    Data updated every 14 days
    Launched in
    Artificial Intelligence
    Business
    Data
     by
    CompanyGPT
    About this launch
    CompanyGPTAI powered thematic company screener
    3reviews
    1.1K
    followers
    CompanyGPT 2.0 by
    CompanyGPT
    was hunted by
    Manmohit Grewal
    in Artificial Intelligence, Business, Data. Made by
    Manmohit Grewal
    ,
    Abhilash Chowdhary
    ,
    Chris Pisarski
    and
    Aniketh Reddimi
    . Featured on August 29th, 2024.
    CompanyGPT
    is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on August 23rd, 2023.
    Upvotes
    83
    Vote chart
    Comments
    16
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -