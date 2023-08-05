Products
Home
→
Product
→
CompanyGPT
CompanyGPT
Discover companies with ease by description
Discover companies by description using AI. Screen companies on - headcount growth - web traffic growth - ad spend - product reviews - and 80+ metrics
Launched in
Sales
Investing
Business Intelligence
by
CompanyGPT
About this launch
CompanyGPT
AI powered thematic company screener
0
reviews
208
followers
Follow for updates
CompanyGPT by
CompanyGPT
was hunted by
Manmohit Grewal
in
Sales
,
Investing
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Manmohit Grewal
and
Abhilash launching CompanyGPT
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
CompanyGPT
is not rated yet. This is CompanyGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
60
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report