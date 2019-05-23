Company Values Nominations by Disco

Disco is used by thousands of companies to live their values daily. Now it’s even easier to celebrate company values with monthly nominations. You can:
- Send monthly nomination to the team
- Vote on who lived each value the most
- Share results with admins
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Veronica BelmontHunter@veronica · PM and Evangelist at Adobe Spark
I've seen firsthand how Disco can improve company culture by putting the focus on values. This new focus on nominations can really help to build a culture around what's important for your team!
Upvote Share·