Company of One Podcast

Company of One explores what happens when businesses challenge the idea that bigger is always better. The show explores a conversation around what happens if growth isn’t the byproduct of success. The first season is 10 episodes and includes conversations with Laura Roeder, Jason Fried, Danielle LaPorte, Dan Provost, and Spencer Fry.
Around the web
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Paul JarvisMakerPro@pjrvs · Author of Company of One
Hey all! Just the upcoming book (also called Company of One), I wanted to start a podcast that was a little different. It's short, it's more of an introspection with clips from guests than an interview show, and it showcases the counter-intuitive idea that business success doesn't mean there has to be business growth. A lot of the conversations on the show relate to the book, but since it's not out yet, they also stand alone (I made sure of that, ha). Have a listen! I hope you enjoy it. I dropped the whole first season (Netflix style) on a whim instead of dripping each episode out every week. Cheers, PJ
Upvote (3)Share·
Adam Clark@avclark · Founder of PodastRoyale.net.
@pjrvs Really love this show, Paul. Congrats on launching all of this. This is how one should release books. ;)
Upvote (1)Share·
Paul JarvisMakerPro@pjrvs · Author of Company of One
@avclark thanks man! i'll save writing the "how i sold one billion copies of my book" medium article until next year 😎
Upvote (2)Share·
Mario Rodriguez@mariordev · Software Engineer & Consultant
Congrats, Paul! I started listening to your podcast today. I really like the format and style, and of course, great content. Looking forward to your book! 👏
Upvote (1)Share·
Paul JarvisMakerPro@pjrvs · Author of Company of One
@mariordev thanks mario!
Upvote Share·
Marc Champagne@marcchampagne · Co-Founder, Kyō App
I listened to a couple episodes yesterday and loved the quick snappy conversations. If you're looking for long form interviews this isn't the place but for everything else this is the place! Great work @pjrvs !!
Upvote (1)Share·
Paul JarvisMakerPro@pjrvs · Author of Company of One
@marcchampagne thanks marc! it's definitely not long form 😉
Upvote Share·
Sarah Ball@_satelliteeyes · founder, maker, designer
Paul is such a pro communicator, whether it's in his books or his mailing lists or his podcasts. I'm really enjoying the short form approach here! Cheers @pjrvs
Upvote Share·