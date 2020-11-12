In Company Forensics we tear down the stories of the biggest mistakes companies have made, and how it drove them to pivot or to fail.
We also host a podcast where we hear the stories from the founders themselves.
Hi everyone! It's great to be back on ProductHunt. We launched the first Company Forensics case study about a year, ago, and ever since we've published 50+ stories of these startup's mistakes. I can't help thinking that there's a bit of schadenfreude involved for everyone watching, listening, or reading. Forensics has evolved into a blog, a podcast, and of course the Youtube Channel, which now gets 1MM+ views every month just for our Forensics videos. Thanks to everyone who already watched and shared, and welcome everyone who is discovering us today.
