Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
Company 360 V5
Company 360 V5
Find undervalued stocks
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Collect
Share
Stats
Company 360 is a research tool for retail investors that use bare-bones trading platforms. Performs due diligence on public company to reduce investment risk.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
by
Company 360
Amberflo
Promoted
Cloud metering and usage-based pricing and billing for SaaS
About this launch
Company 360 V5 by
Company 360
was hunted by
John Mirochnik
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
John Mirochnik
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
Company 360
is not rated yet0. It first launched on October 31st, 2020.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#32
Report