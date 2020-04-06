Deals
Community Health Tracker System
Free Open Source COVID-19 crisis management app
Tech
The Mat|r Project has created a free open source Community Health Tracking App for iOS and Android. The app provides local authorities and citizens with software tools critical for effectively managing the COVID-19 crisis in their communities.
31 minutes ago
