Communiti

Professional network for your Slack team

Communiti lets you discover and transform your team into a vibrant community.
Create custom lists and cards where users can enter and search for information like “Skills” and “Goals”.
Aziz Akgul
Hi, Communiti founder here. I built the first version to better browse and discover people (eg: who knows digital marketing or can design my new web site) in my co-working space then it turned out that different kinds of teams had a similar problem. So I built this new version where you can: - Create custom lists such as "Skills", "Goals", "Jobs", "Events" etc - Build the list cards with fields like text fields, phone numbers, select menus - Edit permissions to make the list read only where only admins can add new cards. Looking forward to your questions and feedback.
