Daniel Wang
Hey, Communis is a chatbot built on Facebook Messenger helping people remember what they have learned in the most effective way. Whether you are learning a new language, reading a book, or preparing a test, Communis is here to help you remember more with less time using spaced repetition. Search Communis in your Facebook Messenger, users can talk to Communis just like talk to your friends. Any message sent to Communis will be stored as a new note. Users can then review them simply by clicking the review button. Not only can you send text notes, but also images, audio, or videos to Communis. Every time a note is presented to the user for review, she can select whether she remembers the note (‘known’) or not (‘blurry’) and based on the answer Communis will adjust the review intervals accordingly. Basically, users will review their known notes less frequently and review the ones they don’t remember more frequently. Our goal is to enable our users to remember what they are trying to learn with less time. Please give it a try and tell us what you think. Any feedback is more than welcomed! Thanks,
