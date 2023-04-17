Products
Commons
Lower your carbon footprint.
With Commons, anyone can lower their carbon footprint. Measure your emissions, get tailored advice on how to reduce them, and offset any that you can’t. Learn easy ways to live more sustainably and take the first step with advice from the experts.
Launched in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Climate Tech
+1 by
Commons
About this launch
Commons
Lower your emissions
Commons by
Commons
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Climate Tech
. Made by
Sanchali Pal
,
Nick Reavill
,
Peter Lindsay
,
Kristina Kelhofer
,
Katelan Cunningham
,
zachary connolly
,
Sophie Janaskie
,
Sonja Johnson-Yu
,
Gabrielle Gustilo
,
Jacob Lowe
,
Kyna Payawal
,
Madeline Streilein
,
Roxanne Cook
,
William Gislason
,
Alex Alhadeff
and
Andrea Childress
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
Commons
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Commons's first launch.
