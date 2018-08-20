CommitTasks is a small, robust cli for developers to plan and manage their git commits in multiple projects.
Nguyễn Việt HưngMaker@zeroxhung · A 17-year-old opensource enthusiast
Hi PH, Have you every tired of switching between your terminal & todo list just to know what you next task is after a git commit command? CommitTasks is a combination between todo list and git commit command! You can now write your future commits like a todo list and commit them with a short simple command.
Ryan Roberts@ryan_roberts1 · Web Developer
I'm guessing this is based on TaskBook (https://github.com/klauscfhq/tas...) it looks near identical, except for the Git stuff of course.
Nguyễn Việt HưngMaker@zeroxhung · A 17-year-old opensource enthusiast
@ryan_roberts1 You're not wrong, the cli heavily inspired by TaskBook, at first I was making an electron app for this but I think a cli like TaskBook will work
