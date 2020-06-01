Discussion
Hey Product Hunt, I created Commenze over the last 6 months whilst studying at University. I initially was looking for a product that would allow me to create a custom theme for a comment section - but no such product existed. So I decided why not fill the gap and make one myself. With Commenze you can fully customize the layout and design of your comment section. If you own a blog or create websites for clients Commenze will save you hundreds of hours implementing your own solution. Adding a comment section to a page on your website is as simple as copying a few lines of code, making it simple and easy for people with no coding experience. I'd love it if you'd check it out and leave any feedback! Happy to answer any questions you may have!
It simplifies the way to add themed comment sections to a website
@aaron_romeo1 Even if you are't a developer its so simple to add a comment section to your site.
Very useful to beginner
@alerovasber That was one of the goals I tried to meet. Make it as simple as possible whilst also adding full customization.
