CommentScreen for Zoom & MS Teams

Interactive Presentation App "Comment Screen" launched from Japan TOKYO -December 4th, 2019 -Tsukuba Future Funding (TFF), the accelerator, and Toshiki Tomihira, a "wizard" engineer, from University of Tsukuba are excited to announce the launch of their new product, "CommentScreen". As you may know, presentations are of great importance in various fields these days; politics, business, art, management, education, team building, etc.