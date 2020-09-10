CommentScreen for Zoom & MS Teams

discussion
Toshiki Tomihira
Maker
Hello Hunters, Under the COVID-19 situation, many universities, schools, and companies have shifted to online classes and online meetings. However, there are several problems in such web meetings: ・Participants are muted, making it difficult to ask questions. ・Speakers have difficulty catching participants’ reactions. So I gathered my university friends and developed CommentScreen. CommentScreen allows you to make an interactive presentation by receiving comments from the audience and directly show them over your Keynote or PowerPoint slides, or ANY screen! It works well with Zoom, Teams, or any web meeting applications. Please let us know what you think of it and feel free to ask any questions!
@new_user_17177fc04c Thanks for being interested in our product! Currently, it is entirely free! We are preparing for paid plans with advanced functionality, such as comment analysis using machine learning.
This will make the presentation interactive. But I'm afraid I can't see the slides under a lot of comments.
@asam_naoto Thanks for asking! Don't worry about it! You can choose the position where comments will show up. For example, if you don’t want to block the screen’s top, you can move the position down.
@sue111 Thanks for asking the question! The participants can use it by just visiting the web site. No need to install anything! Like this web page: https://commentscreen.com/commen... The speakers can install Mac or Windows apps to get full functionality. Or use the web version with PDF slides! Then, the speakers can make QR codes to share the URL in the app. Just show the QR at the beginning of your presentation, and participants can quickly scan and open the web page.