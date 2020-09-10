  1. Home
  2.  → CommentScreen for Zoom & MS...

CommentScreen for Zoom & MS Teams

Make your online meetings more fun and interactive

CommentScreen makes presentations more interactive and fun.
The audience's comments and emojis show up over the speaker's screen instantly. Advance your talks with questionnaires and more. Any web meeting services such as Zoom and MS Teams are supported.
Interactive Presentation App "Comment Screen" launched from JapanTOKYO -December 4th, 2019 -Tsukuba Future Funding (TFF), the accelerator, and Toshiki Tomihira, a "wizard" engineer, from University of Tsukuba are excited to announce the launch of their new product, "CommentScreen". As you may know, presentations are of great importance in various fields these days; politics, business, art, management, education, team building, etc.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
12 Reviews5.0/5
Toshiki Tomihira
Maker
I'm a software developer in Japan.
Hello Hunters, Under the COVID-19 situation, many universities, schools, and companies have shifted to online classes and online meetings. However, there are several problems in such web meetings: ・Participants are muted, making it difficult to ask questions. ・Speakers have difficulty catching participants’ reactions. So I gathered my university friends and developed CommentScreen. CommentScreen allows you to make an interactive presentation by receiving comments from the audience and directly show them over your Keynote or PowerPoint slides, or ANY screen! It works well with Zoom, Teams, or any web meeting applications. Please let us know what you think of it and feel free to ask any questions!
Upvote (12)
Share
Jelly
Looks fun! How many audience can it have? Does it work with large classes?
Upvote (7)
Share
Toshiki Tomihira
Maker
I'm a software developer in Japan.
@qiu_gits Thanks for asking! The server will automatically scale up, so there is no limit in the number of participants. We have already successfully held a school festival with over 2500 audience!
Upvote (9)
Share
iiniku
That sounds like a fun service! Can we use it for free?
Upvote (8)
Share
Toshiki Tomihira
Maker
I'm a software developer in Japan.
@new_user_17177fc04c Thanks for being interested in our product! Currently, it is entirely free! We are preparing for paid plans with advanced functionality, such as comment analysis using machine learning.
Upvote (1)
Share
Goring
This will make the presentation interactive. But I'm afraid I can't see the slides under a lot of comments.
Upvote (2)
Share
Toshiki Tomihira
Maker
I'm a software developer in Japan.
@asam_naoto Thanks for asking! Don't worry about it! You can choose the position where comments will show up. For example, if you don’t want to block the screen’s top, you can move the position down.
Upvote (1)
Share
Sue Will
Do all parties have to have this installed to work and show up
Upvote (3)
Share
Toshiki Tomihira
Maker
I'm a software developer in Japan.
@sue111 Thanks for asking the question! The participants can use it by just visiting the web site. No need to install anything! Like this web page: https://commentscreen.com/commen... The speakers can install Mac or Windows apps to get full functionality. Or use the web version with PDF slides! Then, the speakers can make QR codes to share the URL in the app. Just show the QR at the beginning of your presentation, and participants can quickly scan and open the web page.
Upvote (1)
Share