Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Comments Owl for Hacker News
Comments Owl for Hacker News
Highlight new comments, mute users & tweak UI on Hacker News
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Browser extension which makes it easer to follow comment threads on Hacker News across multiple visits, allows you to annotate and mute users, and other UI tweaks and mobile UX improvements
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+1 by
Comments Owl for Hacker News
Capacities
Ad
A studio for your mind
About this launch
Comments Owl for Hacker News
Highlight new comments, mute users & tweak UI on Hacker News
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Comments Owl for Hacker News by
Comments Owl for Hacker News
was hunted by
Jonny Buchanan
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Jonny Buchanan
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Comments Owl for Hacker News
is not rated yet. This is Comments Owl for Hacker News's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report