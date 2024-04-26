Commented: Public Commenting

Slack 47,544 upvotes

As a remote team, the communication tool is very important. Thanks to Slack, we don't have to worry about meetings, calls, notes. We can manage all without any struggle.

Decktopus AI 2,456 upvotes

Decktopus helped us both with internal and external communication with ease of use. No more spending time on boring PowerPoints.

BeforeSunset AI 5,177 upvotes

It has simplified our daily planning, boosted our productivity, and kept us focused on what matters most. Thanks to BeforeSunset AI for being our go-to tool in making progress every day!