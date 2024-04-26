Sign in
See Commented’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Commented: Public Commenting
Commented: Public Commenting
Comment without any sign-up process
Visit
Upvote 64
40% off for a year
•
Free Options
Discover the power of collective feedback with Commented! Public Commenting is here, empowering your team to collaborate openly and innovate freely. Join us on Product Hunt as we unveil this exciting feature!
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Tech
by
Commented
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sidetrain
Ad
Learn anything with a mentor of your choice
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Slack
47,544 upvotes
As a remote team, the communication tool is very important. Thanks to Slack, we don't have to worry about meetings, calls, notes. We can manage all without any struggle.
Decktopus AI
2,456 upvotes
Decktopus helped us both with internal and external communication with ease of use. No more spending time on boring PowerPoints.
BeforeSunset AI
5,177 upvotes
It has simplified our daily planning, boosted our productivity, and kept us focused on what matters most. Thanks to BeforeSunset AI for being our go-to tool in making progress every day!
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Commented
Start conversations and chat on any live projects
39
reviews
Follow
Commented: Public Commenting by
Commented
was hunted by
Isa Tanis
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Isa Tanis
,
Serkan Mercan
,
Hakan Baybas
,
Naime Yel
,
Fatma Daşman
,
Ege Perk
,
Hamza Aybak
,
Ceren Tuna
and
Efe Kahyaoğlu
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Commented
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 39 users. It first launched on September 14th, 2023.
Upvotes
64
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report