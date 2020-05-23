Discussion
Sriram Yarlagadda
Maker
Hello all, I am Sriram, the maker of CommentBlock :) I often find myself getting distracted and stressed out due to the comments I read on the internet. And comment sections are often positioned in such a way that you are forced to look at them even when you are browsing for something else. And it is no secret that these comment sections have had a divisive effect on our society and are susceptible to propaganda and hate speech. Hence, I build CommentBlock with the intention of reducing distractions as you browse the internet. And I also hope that if enough start using CommentBlock, we will eventually see a less divided society. I want to be clear here that I am not against internet discussions in general. I frequently use Stackoverflow and Reddit. CommentBlock intends to only block toxic comment sections. You can easily disable comment blocking on a certain webpage by using the popover. For a few major sites like Facebook and Youtube, you can block more than just the comments -- you can also block other distracting elements like video suggestions, likes, and shares. Hope you find CommentBlock useful! Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback!
