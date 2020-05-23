  1. Home
Avoid distracting and stressful comment sections everywhere

Add CommentBlock to your browser and comment sections across the internet are automatically hidden. This includes Facebook News Feed, Youtube, LinkedIn, and much more. You can use the popover to customize what is blocked.
Hello all, I am Sriram, the maker of CommentBlock :) I often find myself getting distracted and stressed out due to the comments I read on the internet. And comment sections are often positioned in such a way that you are forced to look at them even when you are browsing for something else. And it is no secret that these comment sections have had a divisive effect on our society and are susceptible to propaganda and hate speech. Hence, I build CommentBlock with the intention of reducing distractions as you browse the internet. And I also hope that if enough start using CommentBlock, we will eventually see a less divided society. I want to be clear here that I am not against internet discussions in general. I frequently use Stackoverflow and Reddit. CommentBlock intends to only block toxic comment sections. You can easily disable comment blocking on a certain webpage by using the popover. For a few major sites like Facebook and Youtube, you can block more than just the comments -- you can also block other distracting elements like video suggestions, likes, and shares. Hope you find CommentBlock useful! Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback!
