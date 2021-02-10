Commander One 3.0

discussion
Nadine Grant
MakerMarketing Manager
Hello Hunters, We are very excited to be featured on Product Hunt! Thanks, @chrismessina for hunting us! We want to present you an updated version of Commander One with lots of enhanced features, new connections, significant optimization, etc. The app lets you multitask with a dual-pane, each pane having its own set of tabs, drag and drop files between directories with ease, access files on your Android/iOS devices, connect to remote servers and cloud computing services, work with various types of archives, execute commands via built-in Terminal, queue files, view hidden files, and way more. Enjoy convenient and fast file management with Commander One. Here is an exclusive 20% discount for Product Hunters, for Commander One. https://ftp-mac.com/purchase.htm... Try the app and let us know what you think!
super easy to manage all the system processes. cool product.
@kevin_david_k Thank you for your feedback!