  1. Home
  2.  → Commander One 3.0

Commander One 3.0

Dual-pane file manager and FTP client for Mac

Mac
Productivity
Dual-pane file manager Commander One combines secure FTP client for Mac as well as cloud computing manager features and provides you with the built-in Mac Terminal emulator making it easy for you to manage all the system processes.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Nadine Grant
Maker
Marketing Manager
Hello Hunters, We are very excited to be featured on Product Hunt! Thanks, @chrismessina for hunting us! We want to present you an updated version of Commander One with lots of enhanced features, new connections, significant optimization, etc. The app lets you multitask with a dual-pane, each pane having its own set of tabs, drag and drop files between directories with ease, access files on your Android/iOS devices, connect to remote servers and cloud computing services, work with various types of archives, execute commands via built-in Terminal, queue files, view hidden files, and way more. Enjoy convenient and fast file management with Commander One. Here is an exclusive 20% discount for Product Hunters, for Commander One. https://ftp-mac.com/purchase.htm... Try the app and let us know what you think!
Share
Kevin DavidBrand Manager
super easy to manage all the system processes. cool product.
Share
Oleksiy Nikulishchev
Maker
Senior Marketing Manager
@kevin_david_k Thank you for your feedback!
Share