Discussion
viba mohan
Maker
When we first started out in design, we realised that for an early stage designer to understand design (be it visual design, UX or transportation) within the Indian context was a huge task. It seems impossible to reach out to someone who knows more than you do right? I mean as undergrads, we've been there. It can feel like you're groping in the dark for any kind of structure and guidance. And it sucks. Which is why, we built Command + J - a mentorship platform for designers, by designers. Our aim is to make knowledge about design in India to be open and accessible to everyone. We hope to help start a dialog within the community by young professionals get the support they deserve.
Great initiative for the good of design community. Humbled to be a part of it as a mentor.
