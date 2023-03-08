Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Comfi
Ranked #11 for today
Comfi
Sell 2x more annual plans
Visit
Upvote 4
0% fees for the 1st month
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Comfi helps both buyers and sellers of SaaS. ◾ Sell 2x more annual plans ◾ Get debt-free and dilution-free upfront capital. ◾ Increase your sales conversion into annual.
Launched in
Sales
,
Fintech
,
SaaS
by
Comfi
monday.com for finance
Ad
Manage your finance teams better with monday.com
About this launch
Comfi
Sell 2x more annual plans
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Comfi by
Comfi
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Sales
,
Fintech
,
SaaS
. Made by
Alisher Akbarov
and
Amal Abdullaev
. Featured on March 15th, 2023.
Comfi
is not rated yet. This is Comfi's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#114
Report