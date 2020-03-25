Discussion
Andy Eblin
Maker
Watching the news over the last month, and particularly over the last couple weeks has been devastating in so many ways, including watching friends have their lives and livelihoods put in such great risk. Collaborating with the amazing team at Fellow Products, and working tightly with George Sylvain in particular, to create ComeTogether.Coffee has been a small bright spot in a dark time. Our hope is to highlight and promote cafes and roasters who could benefit from our patronage and support. This searchable resource highlights the cafe/roaster, their status, and how you can help. If you are a cafe/roaster, click on the "How can we help?" link and we'll get you added ASAP.
