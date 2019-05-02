A weekly video containing best content for popular subreddits. Emailed straight to you! 📼️📪
James ColemanMaker@_ojame · UI Developer
Howdy! Combr is scratching two of my personal itches, so I hope others find it useful too! 1. Every Sunday after dinner we sit down and watch some videos. We have a few favourites - for example, the 'best fails of the week'. My extended family doesn't use Reddit, and it was a pain to find videos and chromecast them one by one. This way, we can just chromecast a single video and watch a few of the best clips per topic! 2. I frequent subreddits that I'm very interested in, like /r/hockey. I have a passing interest in sports like NBA, but not enough to wade through content. Sure, I can just use the search function, but having a video that's a collection of "the best" makes for easy lunch time viewing at work! Combr builds collections from the most popular subreddits that have a decent amount of video submissions (and gifs too!), however if you'd like to see something specific, let me know! Cheers!
