Combot is the most advanced community management tool for Telegram. Features include but not limited to analytics, moderation, spam protection, triggers, levels & XP system, report system and reputation system.
Combot has more than 30'000 monthly active groups which have cumulatively 35'000'000 members.
https://combot.org
Fedor SkuratovMaker@teodorix · Combot / Founder
Well, hi 😉 We're making Combot since 2016 and right now it's one of the most popular Telegram group bots. Each day we cover the needs of more than 35.000 of public chats, from analytics to advanced moderation and we are not planning to stop. We were very quite in public, and almost 100% of our users came from viral mechanincs of Combot itself but, well, it's always interesting to present your product to someone new. Feedback and suggestions are very apprecoated!
