discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
John Yeung
MakerBuilding a Portfolio of Small Bets.
Hi Martial Arts enthusiasts on Product Hunt, I'm John 👋 Excited to share the first version of Combat Knowledge with you! Brazilian Jiu-jitsu (BJJ) is an intricate martial art, with many techniques and possibilities for combining them and transitioning from one to another. This can be overwhelming, especially for the less experienced practitioners. I built Combat Knowledge to map out our collective knowledge in BJJ, making it easy to navigate or search through the library of techniques. This helps accelerate and supplement your training off the mats. So you can easily explore the martial art in between training sessions. If you are a BJJ or martial arts practitioner, please let me know what you think. You can reach me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jhlyeung or email at john@knowledgeartist.org. From here, I will continue to improve the data quality, and expand to other martial arts as well.
UpvoteShare