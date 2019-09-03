Discussion
Maker
John Forstmeier
Hi ProductHunt! I've become really passionate about open source and finding ways to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the communities built around these crucial projects. One of the things that might make this process easier is to have more readily available data to analyze. Comana is an open source platform to provide an API to the data publicly available on GH Archive and parse it into actionable information. Right now it's a very simple serverless microservice hosted on AWS (ironic, I know) written entirely in Go. Currently, the API is only providing a simple count of GitHub events on an hourly basis but I'm looking to expand that functionality further. I'm actively looking to expand the platform further so open source contributions are more than welcome!
