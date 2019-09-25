Log InSign up
Comakers Match

Collaborate with makers and build products together

Comakers Match helps makers find the other maker who builds something with together. You're able to put an easy and simple pitch page on the application. Happy making!
Shun Yamada
Shun Yamada
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I'm so glad that you would be interested in Comakers Match. I have addressed building products all by myself so far. The type of indie making is almost all categorized to a solo project. If you build something together with a smart designer guy or an experienced developer, your project is definitely more fun! But there's no community or utilities for collaborating with other makers. Comakers Match is a place for collaborating with other makers. You put a pitch on an application and get apply from makers who are interested in your project. Here's my building story on Medium: https://medium.com/@shyamady/say... P.S. Comakers Match is my fourth product in a series of #20PRODUCTS20WEEKS (https://shyamady.dev). I’m working hard on several problems from my own experience there. Please check it out 🔥🔥
