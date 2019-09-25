Discussion
Shun Yamada
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I'm so glad that you would be interested in Comakers Match. I have addressed building products all by myself so far. The type of indie making is almost all categorized to a solo project. If you build something together with a smart designer guy or an experienced developer, your project is definitely more fun! But there's no community or utilities for collaborating with other makers. Comakers Match is a place for collaborating with other makers. You put a pitch on an application and get apply from makers who are interested in your project. Here's my building story on Medium: https://medium.com/@shyamady/say... P.S. Comakers Match is my fourth product in a series of #20PRODUCTS20WEEKS (https://shyamady.dev). I’m working hard on several problems from my own experience there. Please check it out 🔥🔥
