German Bidzilja
Cool and simple! Wanted to try convert several pictures right away and will certainly bookmark the tool.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I present to you Colouring! A very simple-to-use tool that converts any image into a ready-to-colour image 😀 I thought to myself: there's probably a lot of parents out there thinking of ways to keep their kids entertained during the lockdown - maybe I can do something to help? So I built this! A one-click web app that converts any image into a colouring one 🎨 (Shhh... I'll let you in on a little secret. This can also be used by adults that love colouring. No shame in that, I do that as well 🤫) Why did I do this, you ask? Well, I decided it was time to actually build something and take it from conception to launch. So, here I am, launching something of my own for the first time ever! I kept it very simple, but I hope there's someone out there that will enjoy using it as much as I enjoyed building it 🥂 Try it out, give it a go, and let me know how it goes! Really appreciate any feedback you might have 💯 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ How to use: 🖼️Step 1: Find an image you want to convert 📤Step 2: Upload it to Colouring 📩Step 3: See the marvellous output 🖌️Step 4: Print it, and you're ready to go! Possible drawbacks: Image processing is hard - and I'm no expert in this. In a simple way, the algorithm generating the colouring images works by detecting "edges" - places where there's a lot of contrast. And that's how it knows where to draw the lines, and create the image contours. For the purpose of this tool, images that have a lot of "noise" (too much happening) will result in poor outputs. So, my advice is: use sharp (not a lot of gradients or tiny colour variations) and simple (i.e. cartoons) images. This is not to say that you won't get good results for "noisy" images! Just give it a go, see what comes out! I'll be constantly updating this tool to try and tweak it for "maximum performance" 🔋
