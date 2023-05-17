Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ColourGPT
ColourGPT
Generate, preview and copy colour palettes with AI help
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ColourGPT is a simple web tool that allows you to generate colour palettes using a prompt and instantly preview and copy the colour codes.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
ColourGPT
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
ColourGPT
Generate, preview and copy colour palettes with AI help
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
ColourGPT by
ColourGPT
was hunted by
Bruce
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Bruce
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
ColourGPT
is not rated yet. This is ColourGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report