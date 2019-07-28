Colosseum is an interactive progressive web app that gives deep insights about your beloved Pokemon. Powered by PokeAPI, it acts as a search engine for Pokemon discovery and knowledge sharing.
Hi Everyone, Today i got nostalgic and went on an internet-browsing spree to discover valuable Pokemon resources to bookmark and cherish. I discovered quite a few but i stopped as soon as i stumbled upon this cute masterpiece 😍. I loved Colosseum so much that i interacted with whole app for around 2-3 hours before realizing to upvote it on ProductHunt and sincerely thank its maker ❤️. Much to my surprise, i was unable to find both the product and its maker on PH, so decide to hunt it 😊. Hopefully, Alessandro will soon join PH as well. If you love Pokemon and have long-lasting memories of them, do check this product out.
