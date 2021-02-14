discussion
Bereket Semagn
Maker
Building @colortopia
Hey hunters and makers! 👋🏻 After quite sometime in development, I'm super stoked to be announcing my latest project, Colortopia! For several months now, I've used platforms similar to Colortopia but haven't really loved them. I decided to create Colortopia to improve user experience, performance, speed, and enjoyability. Browse beautiful color schemes, optimized for backgrounds, borders, and more. Search for your perfect swatch for your project/design. Or, simply use our scheme generator! 🚀 You can easily press the space key to generate palettes or press the text "refresh"! Follow us on Twitter: @colortopia Check out the site below! https://colortopia.io Enjoy the beautiful colors! 👊🏻 Bereket
