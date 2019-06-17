Colors & Fonts

Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Easy to use, Addicting, Beautiful Gradients, One click application, Lovely Dark and light themes, Beautiful UI, Best Fonts pairings.
Limited fonts, Limited Gradients.
This makes working with colors and fonts for a web dev easier, you can use it in your browser without downloading something.Ujjwal Chaturvedi has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Ujjwal Chaturvedi
This is something I use daily when i work on my web dev projects. I am addicted and you will too.
Ok, that looks interesting. What is the main feature of this app? I mean why it better another pallet?
Maker
@tim_panov I create the palettes, gradients and font pairings myself. In this way it does not get crowded with thousands of them and the user can make a decision easier. Another pro is that is 100% responsive compared to other collections.
