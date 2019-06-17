Log InSign up
Colors & Fonts

Stunning gradients, color palettes & font pairing in 1 click

Colors & Fonts is a curated group of gradients, color palettes and font pairings for DEVELOPERS and DESIGNERS ready to copy / paste in 1 click. 100% responsive.
Colors & Fonts
Colors & FontsHow stubbornness made me design and build a resource for developers, designers and digital creatives. Hello everyone! I would like to introduce myself, My name is Michael Andreuzza, originally half Spanish, half Italian and born in London, UK, but now I live in Åland Island, Finland.
Reviews
Ujjwal Chaturvedi
 
Helpful
  • Ujjwal Chaturvedi
    Ujjwal ChaturvediCreative Person :)
    Pros: 

    Easy to use, Addicting, Beautiful Gradients, One click application, Lovely Dark and light themes, Beautiful UI, Best Fonts pairings.

    Cons: 

    Limited fonts, Limited Gradients.

    This makes working with colors and fonts for a web dev easier, you can use it in your browser without downloading something.

    Ujjwal Chaturvedi has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Ujjwal Chaturvedi
Ujjwal Chaturvedi
This is something I use daily when i work on my web dev projects. I am addicted and you will too.
Timofey Panov
Timofey Panov
Ok, that looks interesting. What is the main feature of this app? I mean why it better another pallet​?
Michael Andreuzza
Michael Andreuzza
Maker
@tim_panov I create the palettes, gradients and font pairings myself. In this way it does not get crowded with thousands of them and the user can make a decision easier. Another pro is that is 100% responsive compared to other collections.
