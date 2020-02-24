Colors And Fonts 4.0
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
NEW FEATURES ---------------------- Download the !Figma file, color palette, gradients, contrast & font pairing. Editable Font Pairing Pragraph Tailwind CSS Color Picker Pattern Gradients by Jordan Color Code Converter Digital Design & Web Development Resources Digital Design & Web Development Articles Extension Learn with C&F newsletter Sponsorships for C&F ! Web Development and Digital design articles. and more to come! Is not finishing there yet! If you want to know how to apply a color palette through a design system you can do it by subscribing to a newsletter that I am sending every 2 weeks. https://www.colorsandfonts.com/n... ( 400+ subs ) This is how it works. Color Schemes. The color schemes that we are gonna work on are based on the ones in Colors & Fonts. We are going to take a Design system and apply the chosen color palette. UI. The color will be presented on a Design System including buttons, forms, inputs, and components. Files. You will be able to copy to Figma and .fig file. Also, you get a SASS and JS file with the variables to download from GitHub if you want to implement the colors right away. I hope you are satisfied with all the new features and the upcoming ones. Let me know what you think and if you have any request do not hesitate to tell me. Have a great day everyone and thank you for being there...! First launch on ( https://www.producthunt.com/post... ) Michael Andreuzza
This makes it so much easier to choose colors in Figma.
