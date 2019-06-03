Colors is an app Mat made to ensure he never ran out of new color palettes for his huge list of projects! The coolest part is how you can move from one color to another seamlessly, they all feel connected!
Samarth Jajoo
Mat is a 14 year old student developer who is super active on repl.it - where he builds and shares his side projects with the community! I wanted to show all of you one of his most popular apps, I've been finding myself use it a lot for the last few weeks! There are so many color picker apps out there, but none which let you see the real relation between colors and move through them easily 🎨 Since this was built and is hosted on @replit - you can view the source, and play around with the app yourself at https://colors.matdoes.dev/__repl You should totally check it out, and let @matdoesdev know what you think! P.S: You're gonna be seeing a lot more launches from brilliant young developers from @replit on Producthunt soon - we're going to feature a new app every week 🗓️
