ColorQuote is a platform where you can find unique color combinations with inspiring quotes. You can copy both HEX codes and quotes in a click. Updated Daily.
- Pros:
A Good One.. Keep Going!Cons:
Nothing as of now
Usually we struggle a lot to copy a quote and paste it to our board. But this one is awesome. I really like the 'copying' feature. Just one tap and you are done. Filtering both quotes & colours is also nice.. Keep it up @felixjoy
Expecting more from you... :)Jacob Thejus has used this product for one day.
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
👋 Hello Product Hunters! First of all, thank you for all the support you showed for DesignBase. Today I am launching my new product ColorQuote. All I wanted was a platform where designers and developers could easily browse through unique color combinations while staying inspired. ColorQuote is a platform where you can find unique color combinations with inspiring quotes. You can copy both HEX codes and quotes in a click. This is an MVP I developed in a day. Will be updating daily with beautiful color combinations and inspiring quotes. Would love to hear your feedback and how I can improve this to be more useful for you. Cheers 🍻 Spread the world!
Jibin Joseph@jibin_joseph2
Good job 👏🏻
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
@jibin_joseph2 Thank you!
Sarun Sankar@sarun_sankar · Developer
Really useful.
Felix JoyMaker@felixjoy · Product Designer
@sarun_sankar thank you
