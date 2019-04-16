ColorKitty

Reviews
HopskenMaker@hopsken_
Hey Hunters, As one saying goes, perfect palettes are resting in the great pictures. That is why I built this tool, to help you find them. It allows you pick any color from the image, arrange them, check the shades or accessibility of them and so on. If you are satisfied with the final palette, then you can share it by twitter or export it to different formats. Looking forward to hear your thoughts 😊.
